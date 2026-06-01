By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s football cathedral is back. The refurbished National Sports Stadium has reopened and is now ready to host CAF/FIFA-approved international matches pending final confirmation from CAF and FIFA. The landmark occasion was marked by a high-profile Scottland FC vs CAPS United clash that drew thousands of fans, top government officials, and proved that Zimbabwe’s digital ticketing has come of age – powered by local fintech leader *Click n Pay* .

While the 65 000 seater stadium almost brimmed to capacity, it was interesting to see a local tech initiative system pulling through these huge number numbers, both billing and ticketing minimizing fraud and loss on revenue collection.

Click n Pay , Zimbabwe’s homegrown payments and ticketing platform, was entrusted with the digital ticketing system for the historic match. The result: a smooth, cashless entry process that got fans into the stadium quickly and safely.

“The system performed exceptionally well under pressure,” said a Click n Pay spokesperson. “Thousands of supporters purchased and accessed tickets digitally with no issues. The platform handled high traffic volumes and ensured orderly entry at the newly refurbished gates.”

While the click and pay system team confirmed that the last 300 tickets faced some system glitch, the success rate of the system at over 95% saved a major purpose to make public events manageable and more efficient.

The match, graced by First Lady *Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa* , saw the stadium packed to capacity with supporters celebrating the return of international football to home soil. Also in attendance were Scottland FC owner *Scott Sakupwanya* and CAPS United president *Farai Jere*

, alongside several other high-profile national leaders who commended the successful reopening.

In line with global standards for major stadium events, the digital system reduced queues, eliminated ticket fraud, and gave organizers real-time data on attendance – a key requirement as Zimbabwe positions the National Sports Stadium for CAF/FIFA clearance to host international fixtures again.

*Transparency on Connectivity Glitch – “Only a Few Affected”*

During the match, a brief network connectivity issue caused a small glitch that affected approximately 300 fans’ ticket delivery for a short period. Click n Pay has since confirmed that the issue was resolved rapidly and the majority of ticket holders experienced zero challenges.

“Due to connectivity issues and network load, our system had a small glitch in the last hour and about 300 people didn’t manage to receive tickets immediately,” the team noted. “Many people didn’t face any challenge – only a few did. Our support team worked on the ground to assist all affected supporters and ensure no fan missed the game.”

Industry experts say such minor connectivity issues are common at high-capacity stadium events worldwide, especially during initial rollout of new digital systems. What stood out was Click n Pay’s rapid on-site response and commitment to fan experience.

*A New Era for Zimbabwean Football*

The successful ticketing rollout is being hailed as a blueprint for future CAF and FIFA matches in Harare. With the stadium now refurbished and digitally equipped, Zimbabwe is once again on track to host Warriors and international club fixtures at home.

“Click n Pay’s system proved that Zimbabwe has the local capacity to manage world-class events,” said a sports administrator present at the match. “This is exactly the kind of tech and professionalism CAF wants to see.”

As the nation awaits final CAF/FIFA approval for international matches, the Scottland vs CAPS United game will be remembered not just for football, but for proving that Zimbabwe’s infrastructure – both concrete and digital – is ready for the world stage.

*About Click n Pay*

Click n Pay is a leading Zimbabwean fintech providing secure digital payments, event ticketing, and cashless solutions. The company is committed to supporting Zimbabwe’s sports, entertainment, and transport sectors with reliable, locally built technology.