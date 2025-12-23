By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s postal and courier sector saw a decline in volumes, with a significant drop of 18.15% from 439,561 items to 359,794 items in the third quarter of 2025. According to the 3rd Quarter Sector Performance Report released by POTRAZ, the sector’s revenue grew by 5% despite the decline in volumes.

The report attributes the decline in volumes to various factors, including increased competition from digital platforms and changing consumer behavior. The sector’s operating costs increased by 5.8%, while capital expenditure declined by 85.1%.

The postal and courier sector’s performance highlights the challenges faced by traditional postal services in the digital age. The regulator continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable postal services.

The sector’s growth is expected to be driven by increased investment in digital infrastructure and innovative services. The report’s findings highlight the need for the sector to adapt to changing consumer behavior and technological advancements.

Zimbabwe’s postal and courier sector is poised for transformation, with operators investing in digital platforms and innovative services. The regulator remains committed to promoting a competitive and innovative market.

The sector’s decline in volumes is a concern, but the growth in revenue is a positive indicator of the sector’s resilience. The future looks uncertain for Zimbabwe’s postal and courier sector, with continued challenges and opportunities expected in the coming quarters.

Overall, the 3rd Quarter Sector Performance Report highlights the significant challenges faced by Zimbabwe’s postal and courier sector, with a decline in volumes and changing consumer behavior.

The sector’s growth will depend on its ability to adapt to changing technological and consumer trends.

The postal and courier sector needs to innovate and invest in digital infrastructure to remain relevant in the digital age.

The regulator will continue to monitor the sector’s performance and provide guidance to ensure its sustainability.

The sector’s stakeholders are expected to play a crucial role in shaping its future and driving growth.