MTN Rwanda Banks on Fintech and Digital Expansion to Fuel 2025 Growth

MTN Rwanda is doubling down on fintech and digital platform growth in 2025, aiming to transform its mobile money (MoMo) and enterprise segments into long-term revenue drivers, the company announced at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday.

CEO Ali Monzer said the telecoms giant will also focus on expanding its subscriber base, modernising network infrastructure, and embracing cost-effective technologies to improve operational efficiency.

“Our strategy is centred on unlocking value through digital innovation,” said Chairperson Faustin Mbundu. “2024 tested our resilience, but it reaffirmed our commitment to inclusive, digital-led growth. We are entering 2025 with cautious optimism.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

According to its 2024 financials, MTN Rwanda recorded a 4.6% increase in service revenue, driven in part by a 30% surge in MoMo revenue and improved fourth-quarter performance, signalling a return to growth.

Other 2025 priorities include deeper investment in 5G-ready infrastructure and smarter digitisation to enhance service quality. CFO Dunstan Ayodele Stober said despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company remains financially stable and forward-looking.

The AGM also presented MTN Rwanda’s Integrated Annual Report, outlining its roadmap to restore profitability and build what it describes as the country’s most trusted digital platform.

With fintech adoption on the rise in Africa, MTN Rwanda is positioning itself as more than a mobile operator emerging instead as a tech-driven digital services provider aligned with Rwanda’s digital transformation agenda.