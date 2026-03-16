Dolphin Telecom is still offering its popular Unlimited LTE package for US$55, but there has been a subtle change in the wording that every user should understand.

The 150GB Priority Limit

While the plan is still “unlimited,” it now comes with 150GB of Priority Data. If this sounds familiar, it’s because Starlink has made this concept famous, but here is what it actually means in plain English:

It’s an FUP (Fair Usage Policy): 150 GB is your “high-speed” allowance. What happens after 150 GB? You aren’t cut off, but you are deprioritized. Best Effort Basis: Once you pass that 150GB mark, your internet connection becomes “best effort.” If the network tower is busy (especially during peak hours like 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM), other users who haven’t hit their limit will get the faster speeds, while yours may slow down.

Priority vs Throttling 🔄

It is important to distinguish between the two:

Throttling: This is when a provider (like Econet sometimes does) hard-caps your speed to something very slow (e.g., 256kbps) the moment you hit a limit.

Deprioritization: This is more flexible. If the network is quiet (like at 2:00 AM), you might still get full speeds even after using your 150 GB. The slowdown only “kicks in” when the network is congested.

Dolphin’s 2026 Package Line-up 📋

Dolphin has introduced a tiered system based on these priority levels:

Lite ($55): Unlimited with 150GB Priority Data.

Starter ($65): Unlimited with 200GB Priority Data.

• Smart ($90): Unlimited with 330GB Priority Data.

• Pro ($140): Unlimited with 550GB Priority Data.

Key Terms Explained

Deprioritisation: Being placed further down the “queue” when the network is busy.

FUP (Fair Usage Policy): A set of rules providers use to stop a few “heavy users” from slowing down the internet for everyone else.

Best Effort: A service where the provider does not guarantee a specific speed but gives you whatever capacity is left over.

Have you noticed your speeds dropping towards the end of the month on Dolphin? Let us know your experience in the comment section!