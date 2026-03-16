The Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier services unveiled an ambitious suite of five flagship initiatives designed to propel the nation’s Artificial Intelligence agenda forward within the first 18 months of its newly adopted National AI Strategy (2026-2030). The programmes represent a coordinated national mission to establish Zimbabwe as a hub for inclusive and sustainable AI for Development in Southern Africa.

The initiatives, announced aim to translate strategic vision into tangible action by creating platforms for innovation, infrastructure development, public engagement, and start-up growth.

At the heart of the strategy lies a nationwide competition calling on innovators, researchers, students, and entrepreneurs to develop AI solutions for pressing national priorities. Winners will receive funding, access to the national AI platform, pilot contracts with government agencies, and international exposure. All participants will benefit from mentorship in AI problem formulation and ethical AI training.

The National AI and Data Platform, codenamed “Pangolin/Haka/Inkakha,” will establish a secure, sovereign infrastructure providing researchers and start-ups with access to national datasets and computing power. Rolled out in phases, the platform will initially digitise agriculture and health data before opening access to accredited users through a federated model that ensures sensitive information remains protected within ministries.

The “AI for Every Zimbabwean” campaign also seeks to make AI understandable and trusted through school programmes, local-language media, and community Digital Ambassadors. By demonstrating practical applications in farming, health, and education coupled with open discussions on ethics the initiative aims to build broad societal engagement.

The National AI Regulatory Sandbox, known as “Innovation Crucible/Umthombo Wolwazi,” will provide a monitored environment where selected startups can test AI solutions with temporary regulatory flexibility. Managed in partnership with POTRAZ and the Reserve Bank, the sandbox enables safe experimentation while informing future policy development.

The National AI Innovation Fund (“Mugove/Umqele/Isabelo”) will operate as a co-investment vehicle matching private investment in certified AI startups. Beyond funding, the independently managed fund will provide accelerator support including mentorship, legal assistance, and network access to help startups scale sustainably.

Success depends on strategic partnerships across society. Universities will conduct research and train ethical AI practitioners. The private sector will drive technology adoption and job creation. Civil society will ensure innovation serves justice and human dignity. Development partners will provide technical and financial support, while the diaspora will contribute valuable skills and global networks.

The programmes will be coordinated through the National AI Council and AI Strategy Implementation Office, with progress tracked against clear key performance indicators including AI literacy rates, start-up formation, and sectoral adoption metrics.