Zimbabwe’s 2nd largest mobile network operator by subscribers , NetOne has officially crossed the four million subscriber threshold, growing its active customer base to 4,062,894 users in the latest sector performance report released by the regulator.

The new figures reflect a 1.90% increase from the 3,987,105 subscribers recorded in the previous quarter, marking steady growth for the operator.

The milestone further strengthens NetOne’s presence in Zimbabwe’s competitive telecommunications market, with the operator now serving over 4.06 million subscribers nationwide.

The growth comes as Zimbabwe’s telecoms sector continues to expand, with total active mobile subscriptions rising by 2.13%, from 16,089,628 to 16,432,685 in the third quarter of 2025.

Industry analysts say NetOne’s performance reflects ongoing efforts to remain competitive in a challenging economic environment marked by high inflation, rising operational costs, and aggressive data-driven promotions from rival networks.

Experts attribute the operator’s subscriber growth to continued LTE network expansion, targeted improvements in rural coverage, and competitively priced data bundles that appeal to cost conscious consumers.

NetOne has also reiterated its commitment to strengthening network quality and expanding digital services as part of a broader strategy to grow its customer base and enhance user experience.

The latest figures highlight a telecommunications landscape that remains highly competitive, with operators increasingly relying on network expansion, digital innovation, and flexible pricing strategies to attract and retain subscribers.