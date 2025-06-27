Digital Growth Demands Upgrade of Zimbabwe’s Cyber and Data Laws

Digital transformation is placing pressure on lawmakers to update the Cyber and Data Protection Act (Chapter 12:07), with experts warning that gaps in the current regulatory framework could hinder innovation and limit investment in the country’s tech sector.

Enacted in 2021, the Act was praised for establishing robust data protection standards aligned with global best practices. However, with emerging technologies like AI, fintech, and e-commerce evolving rapidly, stakeholders now say the law needs urgent review to ensure it remains responsive and future-fit.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda echoed similar sentiments, drawing from African thought leaders who have long argued that regulation should be an enabler not a barrier. “Thabo Mbeki said the state must act as a midwife to development,” noted Mudenda. “Dangote called bureaucracy Africa’s silent tax, and Strive Masiyiwa reminded us that regulation should be a guardrail, not a cage.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

Key concerns raised by stakeholders include the slow rollout of implementation guidelines, the absence of regulatory sandboxes for innovators, and a lack of clarity on cross-border data transfers, all of which could discourage startups and foreign investment.

Proposals being considered include the introduction of sector-specific digital regulations, enhanced consumer protection protocols, and mechanisms to support secure, interoperable data use across industries.

As Zimbabwe pushes toward becoming a regional digital leader, policymakers are under growing pressure to align legal reforms with tech-driven growth ensuring laws are not only protective, but also enabling.