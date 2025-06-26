NetOne Partners ZNCC for The 2025 Annual Congress

NetOne, one of Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications provider, has partnered with the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) for the currently ongoing ZNCC Annual Congress 2025, taking place from June 25th to 28th at the Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls.

Under the theme “Unlocking Business Potential Through Policy, Partnerships, and Productivity,” the congress brings together business leaders, industry experts, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to discuss strategies for driving sustainable economic growth in Zimbabwe.

The event was officially opened with notable attendees, including the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, and several members of Parliament, highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering public-private sector collaboration.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

As a key partner, NetOne touched on its latest digital solutions aimed at empowering businesses through cutting-edge connectivity and smart technologies. The telecom giant’s participation underscores a commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s economic growth through digital inclusion and innovation.

In his address, NetOne Chief Commercial Officer Mr L. Musunda spoke at length about NetOne’s enterprise solutions, smart partnerships and how embracing emerging technologies will facilitate the digital economy.

Keynote speakers at this year’s congress include Hon. Vice President of Zimbabwe, Dr. C.G.D.N Chiwenga, Dr. Arikana Chihombori, President and Founder of the African Diaspora Development Institute.

Their addresses are expected to provide critical insights into policy reforms, investment opportunities, and regional economic integration.

The congress will include engaging panel discussions where attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive discussions covering key issues affecting the business landscape, including investment opportunities, policy frameworks, and sector-specific challenges.

The Networking Opportunities will also allow businesses and individuals to connect with influential business leaders, potential partners, and stakeholders from various industries, fostering collaborations that can enhance economic progress.

Attendees are also afforded the opportunity to gain valuable insights through targeted workshops that will address critical topics such as digital transformation, sustainable business practices, and the importance of innovation in achieving competitive advantage.

With several delegates in attendance, the ZNCC Annual Congress 2025 is set to be a landmark event crucial for shaping the future of Zimbabwe’s economic landscape.