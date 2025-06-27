Cyberattack Hits Hawaiian Airlines’ IT Systems

Hawaiian Airlines has confirmed that a cybersecurity breach disrupted parts of its IT infrastructure, but assured passengers that all flights are running safely and on schedule.

The airline, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, said in a statement on Thursday that “some of our IT systems” were affected by what it described as a “cybersecurity event.” While the company did not reveal specifics, the language strongly suggests a ransomware-style attack where hackers typically demand payment in cryptocurrency to release access to critical systems.

“We have taken steps to safeguard our operations, and our flights are operating safely and as scheduled,” the airline said. Inquiries to Hawaiian Airlines were responded to via a Gmail account, raising questions about the functionality of their corporate email servers following the incident.

By Ruvarashe Gora

A spokesperson from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the agency’s safety team is closely monitoring the situation. “There has been no impact on safety, and the airline continues to operate safely,” the FAA said.

Cybersecurity experts note that aviation remains a prime target for ransomware groups due to the critical nature of airline operations and the reputational damage delays can cause. The disruption at Hawaiian Airlines comes at a time when global air carriers are tightening digital security following a rise in attacks targeting transportation infrastructure.

Although the full extent of the breach remains unclear, the situation underscores growing concerns about the vulnerability of aviation IT systems and the need for rapid response frameworks.

As of Thursday evening, Hawaiian Airlines had not disclosed whether customer data was compromised or whether law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation. The airline continues to work toward restoring full system functionality.