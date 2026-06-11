By Ross Moyo

Mutapa Investment Fund Entity, Mutapa Energy Resources CEO Innocent Rukweza has been appointed chairman of the Lithium Association of Zimbabwe. He takes leadership as the country strengthens its position in Africa’s critical minerals race.

Mutapa Investment Fund CEO Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya appointed the Mutapa Energy’s board and staff which congratulated its CEO publicly.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to Mr Innocent Rukweza on his appointment as chairman of the Lithium Association of Zimbabwe. We are proud of this remarkable achievement and wish him every success in his new role as he leads and advances the growth of Zimbabwe’s lithium industry.”

The timing is strategic. Zimbabwe is now one of Africa’s leading lithium producers, with demand spiking from electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. Global battery supply chains are realigning around reliable sources.

With the sector expanding, stakeholders want coordinated leadership. Priorities include investment attraction, value addition, sustainable mining, and policy engagement. Rukweza’s industry experience is expected to provide direction on all four.

His mandate will include pushing beneficiation so Zimbabwe moves beyond raw lithium exports. Environmental standards and competitiveness will also be key as the sector matures and attracts more foreign players.

The appointment signals growing influence for local executives in emerging industries. As Zimbabwe seeks to maximize returns from its lithium deposits, homegrown leadership is central to negotiations and policy design.

Under Rukweza, the association will set the agenda for the next phase of growth. Observers will watch closely as it navigates global demand, local policy, and the push for downstream industries.

For now, Zimbabwe’s lithium sector has a new captain. His task: turn mineral potential into lasting economic gains for the country. This is also a good step in turning around State Entities under the Mutapa Investment Fund.