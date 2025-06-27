Postal and Courier Volumes Declines By 3.88% ln 1st Quarter 2025

The postal and courier sector experienced a 3.88% decline in volumes, from 329,055 items to 316,298 items. Despite this, the number of operational postal and courier outlets increased from 511 to 516, this is according to the latest report from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

However, revenues, operating costs, and capital expenditure all took a hit, with declines of 15%, 21%, and 68%, respectively.

Mobile Network Operators saw a 4.20% decline in revenue, from ZWG 6.42 billion to ZWG 6.15 billion. However, operating costs surged by 33.46% to ZWG 3.68 billion. Capital expenditure, on the other hand, decreased by 50% to ZWG 423.81 million.

Internet Access Providers (IAPs) bucked the trend, with revenues growing by 7.87% to ZWG 2.26 billion. However, operating costs and capital expenditure increased by 14.93% and 252.39%, respectively.

As the telecom sector continues to evolve, it’s clear that Zimbabwe’s industry players will need to adapt to changing market conditions. With the POTRAZ report providing valuable insights into the sector’s performance, stakeholders can make informed decisions to drive growth and innovation.

In conclusion, Zimbabwe’s telecom sector has shown a mixed performance in the first quarter of 2025. While some areas have seen declines, others have shown promising growth. As the industry continues to navigate these challenges, one thing is certain: the future of telecom in Zimbabwe will be shaped by the ability of industry players to innovate and adapt.