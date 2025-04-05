Diaspora Remittances inflow through Mobile & Other Tech Banking reach record usd$2,2 billion, a 22% increase

By Ross Moyo

Diaspora remittances sent to Zimbabwe via mobile money and other technology gadgets have reached a staggering usd$2,2 billion by end of 2024 up from the previous 2023 usd$1,8 billion registering a 22% increment.

This was revealed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Professor Amon Murwira who confirmed that Zimbabwe should take pride in having highly skilled workers who compete at a global level and managing to send back such money which is a great help to those at home.

“We should continue saying we have our very own engineers, we have our very own nurses, who are forking in US$2 billion, which will ensure that we have enough electricity in this year.

Professor Murwira also said, “The second issue is that we will continue teaching and training those Zimbabweans to ensure that if they feel like they want to work in this country, they can work in this country. If they want to go out of the country, they can simplygo.”

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Czar was spot on as by recognising the economic value of its diaspora, Zimbabwe can tap into a potential goldmine, creating ￼ opportunities for citizens to thrive both at home and abroad.

These Diaspora remittances are a vital cog for the economic and social well-being of countries of origin, acting as a lifeline for families and communities, and contributing significantly to development by supporting basic needs, education, healthcare and even investments in agriculture and businesses.

Blatantly remittances continue to offer a reliable source of extra income to millions of local people who depend on their diaspora relatives for financial aid back home while at the same time ensuring that inflows of foreign currency are greater than outflows, even when imports outnumber exports in Zimbabwe.

Over 2 million Zimbabweans live in the diaspora, with South Africa being the most popular destination.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency’s (ZimStats) 2022 census, about 908 913 Zimbabwean migrants live and work in South Africa, while 47 928 are domiciled in Botswana, 23 166 in the United Kingdom, and the rest are spread around the globe.

Zimbabwe witnessed a surge in Diaspora remittances, with inflows reaching a record “US$2,2 billion, representing a 22 percent increase from the US$1,8 billion recorded in 2023.”

Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube said Diaspora remittances accounted for 25 percent of Zimbabwe’s total foreign currency earnings between January and September 2024 in his 2025 budget presentation.