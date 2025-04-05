Mhona Announces plans to Use Nano-technology in Rural Road Development

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona has announced plans to utilize nano-technology in rural road construction, aiming to improve road durability and sustainability.

This innovative approach is expected to improve the durability and sustainability of rural roads.

Speaking in a Question and Answer Session in Parliament, Minister Mhona responded to Senator Engineer Makanzi’s question about government policy on revitalizing labor-based road construction units in rural areas.

Mhona said the government plans to use nano-technology in rural road development.“We are finalizing a product that will support our efforts to reduce the need for regular road grading,” Mhona explained. “We will use nano-technology, specifically nanoparticles, to maintain our roads and mix with gravel, depending on the soil conditions in our provinces.”

Nano-technology can enhance road construction in various ways. For instance, GE-NANO, a nano-technology-based product, stabilizes soil and improves pavement strength, eliminating the need for cement and reducing bitumen emulsions. Additionally, nano-technology can develop nano-polymer modified emulsions, providing excellent bonding between pavement layers and improving water resistance.