Dandemutande CEO Never Ncube Inducted into Business Hall of Fame 2025

Never Ncube, the Chief Executive Officer of leading ICT solutions provider Dandemutande, has been inducted into the Business Hall of Fame 2025 in recognition of his exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in the technology sector.

The accolade highlights Ncube’s pivotal role in driving digital transformation and resilience in Zimbabwe’s ICT landscape.

Under his leadership, Dandemutande has consistently expanded its footprint and introduced cutting-edge solutions, positioning itself as a trusted partner in the digital economy.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The recognition celebrates Ncube’s influence in shaping future industry leaders and underscores his contribution to the country’s technological advancement.

The company has lived up to its reputation as an innovative, cutting-edge ICT solutions powerhouse and a registered Internet Access Provider, that offers tailored services to suit numerous business’ needs.

They have a comprehensive portfolio of products and services ranging from internet connectivity solutions, Data Centre Services, Cloud Solutions, ICT hardware and software, IOT Solutions and Unified Communications solutions. Dandemutande’s tailor-made solutions are designed to address the most difficult ICT challenges, grow businesses, expand into new markets and improve the efficiency of company operations.