Zimbabwe Sets Sights on Nationwide Connectivity with Presidential Internet Scheme

In a bold stride toward digital inclusivity, Zimbabwe has unveiled the Presidential Internet Scheme, a sweeping initiative aimed at delivering high-speed internet across the nation, with a sharp focus on bridging the digital divide in rural and underserved communities.

The plan, announced during a post-Cabinet briefing by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, sets the stage for a transformative leap in connectivity. Over 2,400 administrative wards are set to be connected through a blend of Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology and fibre optic infrastructure, ushering in a new era of digital access for millions.

“This initiative targets areas that have long been excluded from the digital economy,” Muswere stated. “We’re going straight to the heart of the connectivity gap remote schools, clinics, police stations, traditional leadership centres, and community hubs.”

The rollout is slated to begin in June 2025, with a phased implementation running through 2030. Authorities have committed to regular progress reviews to ensure the project evolves alongside technological advances.

More than just an infrastructure push, the scheme is deeply aligned with the Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan, the government’s broader vision to digitize governance, promote economic growth, and empower citizens through technology. The focus extends to boosting digital literacy, expanding access to e-services, encouraging financial inclusion, and fostering transparency across public systems.

Adding momentum to the effort, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera revealed plans to upgrade existing community information centres into digital hubs offering free Wi-Fi. These zones are designed to become focal points of digital learning and engagement in rural communities, ensuring equitable access to information and services.

“We’re not just rolling out internet we’re building access, affordability, and opportunity,” said Mavetera. “Collaborations with service providers will also bring down data costs, making the internet truly accessible for everyone, especially those in rural Zimbabwe.”

As Zimbabwe positions itself for a connected future, the Presidential Internet Scheme could mark a defining chapter in the nation’s digital transformation story.