ICT Ministry Brings Digital Transformation to Gokwe North With New Training Program

The Ministry of Information, Postal and Courier Services has launched an inspiring digital skills initiative in Gokwe North, aimed at bridging the digital divide and empowering local communities.

A dedicated team of ICT trainers has been deployed to the region, offering training that ranges from basic digital literacy to more advanced skills. The diverse group of participants includes schoolchildren eager to learn, village leaders committed to progress and hardworking parents, all united by the common goal of gaining valuable technology skills to improve their lives.

This initiative is part of a larger effort by the Ministry to train 1.5 million Zimbabweans by 2025, with the goal of creating a more digitally inclusive and empowered nation. By focusing on underserved areas like Gokwe North, the Ministry is ensuring that no one is left behind as Zimbabwea moves towards a more connected future.

By Ruvarashe Gora

This digital program is helping pave way for a brighter, more prosperous future for Gokwe North, with technology serving as a key tool for economic and educational advancement.