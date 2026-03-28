By Ross Moyo

CBZ Holdings, Zimbabwe’s leading Financial services group and biggest local commercial bank is looking to expand its digital presence through its stake in Dokuma, a digital platform provider.

The move is part of CBZ’s strategy to diversify its portfolio and capitalize on the growing demand for digital services in Zimbabwe.

“We are excited about the potential of Dokuma and its digital solutions,” said a CBZ Holdings spokesperson.

Dokuma offers a range of digital solutions, including mobile payments and e-commerce platforms.

CBZ’s investment in Dokuma is expected to enhance its digital capabilities and improve its competitiveness in the market.

The partnership is expected to drive digital growth and innovation in Zimbabwe as CBZ Holdings is committed to supporting digital transformation in Zimbabwe.

The company is exploring new opportunities to expand its digital presence.

CBZ’s stake in Dokuma is a strategic move to stay ahead in the digital market.

The partnership is expected to benefit CBZ’s customers and stakeholders.

The Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Holdings is a financial services Group, listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange which has 9 subsidiaries including CBZ Bank, CBZ Capital, Datvest, and CBZ Life.