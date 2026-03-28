By Ross Moyo

Telecel’s network infrastructure has remained unchanged, with no new base stations of any serious capital Investment deployed in the third quarter of 2025.

The 3rd and smallest mobile network operator has been running on small revenue margins, threatening immenent shutdown as operational Costs Ballon against sinking revenue

This was revealed in the Q3 report of Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe which confirmed,

“the operator’s 2G, 3G, and LTE base stations remain at 671, 435, and 17, respectively.”

Telecel is focused on optimizing its existing network infrastructure to improve service quality.The lack of investment in network infrastructure may impact Telecel’s service quality and capacity to meet the growing demand for data services.

Telecel’s competitors, including Econet and NetOne, have been investing heavily in expanding their network infrastructure while Telecel’s network infrastructure is due for an upgrade to support growing demand for data services.

The operator is expected to invest in new technologies to improve its network capabilities and Telecel’s customers may experience improved services with the planned upgrades.

The operator is committed to providing quality services to its customers hence Telecel’s network infrastructure will be a key focus area in the coming quarters.

Telecel Zimbabwe, is one of Zimbabwe’s mobile telecommunications network service providers and third largest mobile telecommunications network service provider in Zimbabwe with the government of Zimbabwe being the major shareholder.