By Ross Moyo

NetOne partnered with Arundel School for a golf event with corporate leaders and stakeholders.

The event was represented by General Manager Joseph Machiva for CEO Eng. Raphael Mushanawani.

“NetOne builds resilient partnerships to empower youth and drive community progress” said Machiva.

The golf day highlighted collaboration in addressing community and education needs.

“Our engagement supports safe learning environments and youth empowerment,” noted a NetOne leader.

Golfers Owen Chakurira, Liffort Toro, and Kennedy Mateko proudly represented NetOne.

“The golfers showed focus and resilience mirroring our organisational spirit,” remarked a participant.

NetOne’s “going green” approach guides sustainable, impactful solutions.

“True impact comes from staying the course together in partnerships,” added an expert.

NetOne commits to purposeful connections for a sustainable, better future.