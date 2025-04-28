CABS Takes Digital Banking To The Next Level With 24/7 Access

Commercial Bank of Africa, Zimbabwe (CABS) has introduced a range of digital banking channels, enabling customers to manage their accounts and conduct transactions from the comfort of their own homes or on-the-go. The bank’s commitment to convenience and innovation has resulted in a suite of services that can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CABS offers customers a choice of digital banking channels, including dialing *227#, Mobile App, Internet Banking, and WhatsApp Banking on 0777 227 227.

With CABS digital banking, customers can perform a range of transactions, including making RTGS, ZIPIT, and CABS-to-CABS transfers in both ZWG and USD, buying ZESA tokens in ZWG and USD, paying DSTV subscriptions, city parking fees, CIMAS medical payments, council bills, school fees, and medical aid membership fees. They can also send USD cash to loved ones through EezySend, buy airtime in ZWG and USD, check account balances, change PINs, block or unblock bank cards, and link accounts with mobile wallets like Omari and Ecocash.

CABS’ digital banking services empower customers to take control of their finances, manage their accounts, and conduct transactions at their convenience. By providing multiple channels and a range of services, CABS is committed to making banking easier and more accessible for its customers.