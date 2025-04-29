EU Ambassador Highlights Importance of Education in AI Era

The Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann, emphasized the crucial role of education in safeguarding human agency in the era of automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, von Kirchmann noted that while AI and automation are transforming various sectors, it is essential to prioritize education that nurtures critical thinking, emotional intelligence, ethics, adaptability, and teamwork – skills that machines cannot replicate.

Von Kirchmann highlighted the European Union’s initiatives to support young people in Zimbabwe, including the Erasmus Mundus Scholarships, which provide fully-funded master’s degrees in European universities, and the AU-EU Youth Lab, which offers grants to youth-led organizations to design, test, and scale innovations. He also mentioned the Digital Vocational Training (DVET) program, which provides free e-learning platforms for vocational skills training.

The ambassador stressed the importance of lifelong learning, AI literacy, and understanding the potential biases of AI algorithms. He encouraged governments to include innovation in education, schools to teach real-world skills, and industries to invest in youth and ideas. Young people were urged to stay curious, courageous, and connected, using education as a springboard to launch into the future boldly and beautifully.

Von Kirchmann concluded by inviting attendees to visit the EU Pavilion in Hall 4 to explore opportunities and ask questions, emphasizing that education should be dynamic and not static.