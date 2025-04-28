Zimpost Wins Gold Award At ZITF 2025 For Second Year Running

The Zimbabwe Postal Services (Zimpost) has once again demonstrated its excellence in the packaging, stationery, publishing, and printing sector by scooping a gold award at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025. The company won the Best Zimbabwean Exhibit award in the Packaging, Stationery/Publishing/Printing category for the second consecutive year.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to Zimpost’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company’s exhibits at ZITF 2025 showcased its diverse range of products and services, impressing judges with its creativity, design, and functionality.

The gold award is a significant achievement for Zimpost, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry. It also highlights the company’s dedication to continuously improving its offerings and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Zimpost’s win is a source of pride for the company, its employees, and the nation, demonstrating Zimbabwe’s capabilities and potential in the packaging, stationery, publishing, and printing sector.