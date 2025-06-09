Bulawayo Seeks City Partnership with Japan Ahead of Osaka Expo 2025

Bulawayo is aiming to establish a sister city partnership with a Japanese city in response to the ongoing Osaka Expo 2025. This initiative follows a directive from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, urging local authorities to explore twinning arrangements during the six-month international exposition, which runs until October.

The initiative follows a communication from the Ministry inviting local authorities to explore and formalise sister city partnerships with Japanese counterparts during the six-month-long international exposition, which commenced in April and runs until October.

The Expo is expected to draw over 28.3 million visitors and is themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Zimbabwe is participating under the Connecting Lives Zone and is showcasing under the national banner, “Beyond the Limit.”

According to the latest General Purposes Committee report, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube confirmed receipt of a letter dated 15 May 2025 from the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr John Basera.

“We are in receipt of information regarding possibilities of establishment of twinning arrangements between towns and cities in Japan with their counterparts in Zimbabwe,” read part of the communication.

Local authorities are encouraged to identify areas they would need to establish twinning arrangements and submit in an MOU format to ease processing.

“Further, those that can afford to attend the Mayoral Alliance EXPO, Osaka, Japan scheduled 13–31 July 2025 are required to immediately submit (no later than 25 May 2025) draft MOU specifying possible areas of co-operation.”

The letter also outlined the scope of the Mayoral Alliance EXPO, which brings together over 650 local governments across Japan.

The alliance promotes regional culture, innovation, and development through collaborative efforts with governments, businesses, and civil society.

“As indicated, local authorities who can afford and are keen to establish twinning arrangements with Japanese cities/towns and also participate in Clean City Initiatives should quickly indicate their willingness and commitment to participate at the Mayoral Alliance EXPO,” the letter added.

Following the correspondence, Council resolved to formally express its interest to the Ministry to participate in both the Japan Clean City Initiative (JCCI) and the Mayoral Alliance Expo 2025.

Reads part of the resolution: “For the City of Bulawayo to join the African Clean City Platform (ACCP) and be a member of the organisation. For the City of Bulawayo to enter into a Memorandum of

Understanding with an identified City in Japan as per the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works’ invitation.”

The strategic move is expected to open avenues for knowledge exchange, environmental cooperation, and long-term development partnerships between Bulawayo and its prospective Japanese twin city.