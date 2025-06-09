Ecocash finally makes balance enquiry free of charge

EcoCash has finally addressed a long-standing customer grievance: the 13-cent charge for checking one’s balance. As of May 6, 2025, users of the updated EcoCash mobile app can now view their wallet balances without incurring any fees. However, it’s important to note that balance inquiries via USSD (*153#) still attract the 13-cent charge.

For years, EcoCash users have expressed frustration over being charged simply to check their account balances. The issue was particularly pronounced in the mobile app, where users had to tap a button to reveal their balance, unknowingly triggering a 13-cent fee each time. This lack of transparency led to confusion and dissatisfaction among customers.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

In contrast, competitors like Innbucks offered free balance inquiries, highlighting EcoCash’s lag in user-friendly practices

Responding to customer feedback, EcoCash released an updated version of its mobile app, eliminating the balance inquiry fee. The update also addressed an anomaly where users did not receive SMS notifications for balance checks.

The new app, launched in June 2024, boasts enhanced security features, including biometric authentication, and additional functionalities such as sending money to multiple recipients and currency exchange between USD and Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).

While the removal of the balance inquiry fee in the mobile app is a positive development, the continued charge for USSD balance checks remains a concern, especially for users without smartphones or reliable internet access.

Zimbabweans have long voiced concerns over high transaction costs in the digital financial ecosystem. This move by EcoCash is a step in the right direction, but further efforts are needed to make digital financial services more accessible and affordable for all.

For now, users are encouraged to update their EcoCash mobile app to take advantage of the free balance inquiry feature.