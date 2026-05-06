The official ZESA token platform has suffered a major operational setback after its legacy domain was quietly deregistered and replaced with the new ZUMS portal. What was intended as a system upgrade has instead triggered a cascade of accessibility complaints, with experts labelling the transition as rushed and poorly executed.

Unlike the previous public-facing tool, which allowed users to view their electricity tokens without friction, the ZUMS portal now forces customers into a mandatory registration process just to check their token balances. This new registration wall has been described as unnecessary gatekeeping, particularly for users in low-bandwidth or rural areas.

Further compounding the frustration, the new platform suffers from poor mobile optimisation and sluggish load times. Given that the majority of Zimbabweans access digital services via smartphones, the lack of a responsive design renders the system nearly unusable on the go. Tech observers note that moving from an open-access interface to a mandatory login system represents a regression in user-centric design.

Experts are now suggesting that it would have been better if ZETDC had conducted A/B testing which is running both versions simultaneously to iron out these kinks before forcing the switch. Instead, what has unfolded is a textbook case of rolling out an unrefined system at the cost of user trust.

As complaints mount on social media, the power utility has yet to issue an official response. For now, consumers are left navigating an interface that prioritises data collection over convenience, an unwelcome hurdle in an era where energy access is already strained.