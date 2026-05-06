Telecel Zimbabwe’s survival hanges on securing an investment to settle at least US$50 million for network upgrades while it has a debt of US$240 million.

According to Grant Thornton, a corporate rescue practitioner currently running the company said they are looking for investors in a bid to revive the telecoms company.

Telecel Zimbabwe entered voluntary corporate rescue in October 2025 and has continued to shed its subscriber base in the Q4 which is less than 2% of the national market.

Telecel currently is the only operator recording subscriber loss in the growing market and has not deployed any new infrastructure during the Q4 and has no 5G infrastructure while other telecoms companies continue to roll out LTE and 5G bases.

The decline is even more stark as Telecel contributes only a fraction of national voice and internet traffic as customers move to stronger and reliable networks.

While the corporate rescue gives time to Telecel to try and salvage its declining business, it is still not a solution as capital and credible investors are needed to bring it back to its former self.

The question on many people’s minds is “is this the end” for the corporate as not many changes has been made in the past with many just suggesting the company liquidates as Telecel has been beaten by competitors like Econet and Netone who continue to grow their customer base.

Unless Telecel secures a new capital, upgrades its networks and regains customer confidence, this might be the end of tied largest mobile operator in Zimbabwe.