Zimbabwe’s Shona Prince Technologies has partnered StakeStreet to expand access to global digital platforms across Africa, starting with Zimbabwe and Mozambique. This will enable everyday users to buy Bitcoin, USDT, and other cryptocurrencies using cash or mobile money.

StakeStreet enables individuals to issue digital vouchers directly from their mobile phones, allowing customers to access online services without a bank account or debit or credit card. The platform converts everyday locations such as retail stores into points of digital access, creating a local distribution layer for cash-based communities.

Through a single interface, users can acquire vouchers for several high-demand categories like digital assets such as Bitcoin and USDT, xStocks including NVIDIA and Tesla, prediction-based platforms tied to real-world events like commodity price movements and regulated iGaming entertainment.

“Across many African markets payment infrastructure remains fragmented, access to global platforms is often complex, large portions of the population operate in cash-based environments,” said Victor Mapunga CEO of Shona Prince Technologies in a post on X.

“Yet demand for digital participation is growing rapidly.”

Under the partnership, Shona Prince Technologies will provide physical distribution infrastructure, including retail stores and on-boarding points across key markets, along with trusted local community presence. Individuals can now visit any Shona Prince Technologies store, register, and begin operating as StakeStreet agents, issuing vouchers and serving local demand using nothing more than a mobile device.

The collaboration aims to deliver last-mile access to global digital platforms, create a new category of mobile-first agents, and build a scalable bridge between cash-based environments and the digital economy.

“This partnership is about more than distribution,” Mr Mapunga added. “It’s about redefining how access to digital platforms is delivered in emerging markets.”

The rollout begins immediately in Zimbabwe and Mozambique, with plans for broader regional expansion.