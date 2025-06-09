ZESA Launches Drone Pilot Training Programme

ZESA Holdings officially launched its certified Aviation Training Organisation (ATO) under the ZESA National Training Centre, a significant step in Zimbabwe’s quest of a digital economy and skills transformation. The certification ceremony, which took place during the formal launch of the Aviation Training Organisation (ATO) on Thursday, emphasised ZESA’s growing role in encouraging innovation, digital skill development, and national capacity building.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, ZESA Holdings Executive Chairman Dr. Sydney Gata defined the project as a significant step forward for the country.

“This event represents not only a remarkable achievement for our institution but also a decisive advancement in our shared journey towards a brighter and more innovative future.”

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Dr. Gata emphasised that the certification is far more than symbolic—it is a foundation for creating skills aligned with Zimbabwe’s Digital Economy, a core pillar of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the country’s broader Vision 2030 agenda.

Citing international benchmarks, Dr. Gata pointed to China’s success in building a thriving low-altitude economy through widespread drone technology integration. He expressed optimism that Zimbabwe, through institutions such as the ZESA National Training Center, can replicate such progress.

The drone training programme is designed to equip participants with comprehensive skills in operating, maintaining, and deploying drone technologies across multiple sectors.

The curriculum is said to be both adaptive and industry-responsive, grounded in international best practices.

The participants will engage in operational training, essential modules on aviation safety, regulatory and airspace management. The hands-on training will ensure that graduates are well-versed in the legal and ethical frameworks governing drone use in Zimbabwe, learning not only the technical aspects of drone operation but also the practical applications of this technology.

Speaking on behalf of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), Acting Director General George Mashababe welcomed the certification as a transformative step in Zimbabwe’s aviation and innovation sectors.

“This milestone achievement feeds into our endeavour as the regulatory authority to ensure that remotely piloted aircraft, commonly referred to as drones, are flown by trained pilots,” said Mashababe.

ZESA’s training centre becomes the fifth certified drone training organisation in Zimbabwe, underscoring the sector’s growth and the national commitment to aviation innovation.

“The proliferation of drone-approved training organisations is a significant step forward in the national commitment to embrace innovation and technological advancements in the aviation industry,” he added.

Mashababe stressed that drone training must go beyond piloting to encompass robust theoretical knowledge, particularly regarding regulated airspace.

“Remote pilot training needs to equip students with adequate knowledge about airspace management, meteorology, human performance, flight planning, and other critical modules,” he said.

He also reiterated that aviation safety remains non-negotiable.

“Safety is a major driver of aviation training policy and standards throughout the industry—and drones are no exception.”

By integrating drone technologies into key sectors—infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and mining—the programme is poised to support economic growth, enhance service delivery, and modernise national operations.