By Ross Moyo

EcoCash has solved a core UX problem in mobile money: context switching. Its new bill-splitting feature, live on the Super App, keeps users inside the chat where spending decisions happen.

Developed by Sasai Fintech under Cassava Technologies, the feature works within the app’s integrated messaging layer. A user creates a group, enters a total amount, and the system auto-calculates shares. Payment prompts are delivered as chat messages. Recipients settle with one tap, no USSD codes, no number entry, no separate app navigation.

The product insight is simple. Shared expenses start as conversations, not transactions. By removing the jump between chat and payment, EcoCash cuts the main friction points: manual arithmetic, copying wallet details, and chasing confirmations.

This contextual integration is why group payments became engagement engines for Venmo and Revolut. EcoCash is adapting that model for Zimbabwe’s mobile-first market, where individual transfers and merchant payments are mature but group coordination still relies on manual workarounds.

Bill-splitting is one piece of the Super App’s architecture. The platform already merges payments, chat, airtime, and bill services into a single feed. With stablecoin remittances, diaspora insurance, and AI personalization planned, EcoCash is building toward a platform that anticipates financial needs inside social contexts rather than reacting to them.