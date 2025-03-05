Apple’s Latest iPad Gets A16 chip and Double Storage Upgrade

Apple Upgrades iPad with A16 Chip and More Storage at Same Price

Apple has unveiled an updated base model iPad powered by the A16 chip.

According to Apple,the new model delivers a significant performance boost -30 per cent faster than its predecessor.

When compared With this update,the company has diacountinued the 64GB storage variant,making 128 GB the new minimum storage capacity.Additionaly, a 512 storage option is now available.

The new iPad is now available for pre order in India on Apples official website,with retail availability beginning on March 12.

The new ipad model is available in four colourways that is blue,pink,yellow and silver.