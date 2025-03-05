Canada Seeks Court Order Against Pornhub Operator Over Consent Issues

Canada’s Privacy Commissioner, Philippe Dufresne, has announced that he is seeking a Federal Court order against Aylo Holdings, the Montreal-based operator of pornhub and other adult entertainment websites, to compel the company to obtain explicit consent for all content featuring individuals on its platforms.

The move escalates a long-standing dispute between the privacy watchdog and Aylo, following a 2024 investigation that found the company had violated Canadian privacy laws by allowing the distribution of intimate images without the informed consent of all individuals depicted.

By Vongai Masuka

“To date, Aylo has not adequately addressed the significant concerns that were identified in my investigation. Privacy is a fundamental right, and individuals must be protected,” Dufresne stated.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint from a woman who discovered her ex-boyfriend had uploaded intimate videos and images of her to Aylo’s websites without her consent.