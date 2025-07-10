Bitcoin Hits USD$112,000, Setting New Record

The world’s largest cryptocurrency, the Bitcoin surged past $112,000 for the first time on July 10 2025, hitting a new high. This comes as the cryptocurrency continues rise alongside a broader rally in risk assets, including technology stocks.

On Binance, Bitcoin (BTC) briefly hit $112,009 before stabilising, bringing its year-to-date gains close to 20%. This came as United States President Donald Trump restarted his tariffs fued, with 50 per cent impositions each on all copper imports into the US, and on Brazil amid fight with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

This is happening in the same year the Bitcoin’s value fell by 5% in February and by a four months low in March following Trump’s strategic reserve announcement

Spencer Hallarn, global head of OTC trading at crypto investment firm GSR added that the demand from equity market vehicles such as ETFs and digital-asset treasuries has underpinned a continuous bid for Bitcoin.

The rise is proving lucrative for a new wave of Wall Street dealmakers, particularly crypto treasury firms banking on Bitcoin’s appreciation to secure fresh financing.

Despite the bullish momentum, digital-asset markets remain vulnerable to sudden shifts in sentiment. Short-dated Bitcoin options on Deribit show heightened open interest at $115,000 and $120,000 strike prices, indicating traders expect further upside.

However, analysts warn that macroeconomic risks such as shifting Fed rate expectations or geopolitical instability could trigger volatility.

As Bitcoin continues its record-breaking run, the cryptocurrency is increasingly seen as both a hedge against global instability and a high-growth asset, a dual role that could define its trajectory in the months ahead.