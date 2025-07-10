South Africa Announces Date For Launch of First Bullet Train

South Africa’s department of transport and two provinces Gauteng and Limpopo have announced the launch of the country’s first rail network for long-distance high-speed rail (HSR) in 2030. Reports on the progress of the Limpopo-Gauteng Speed Train suggest it is currently undergoing feasibility and environmental impact studies.

The construction on the 500km north-south railway is expected to start in late 2026, with the first trains on the network operational by 2030. The first phase of the project will reportedly be focusing on a section between Pretoria and Polokwane, the capital city of Limpopo. The planned line will run from Pretoria at its southernmost point to Musina in the far north of Limpopo, passing through Hammanskraal, Bela-Bela, Mokopane, Polokwane, and Louis Trichardt along the way.

The route currently takes about two and a half to three hours to cover in a car via the N1, assuming there are no delays due to traffic or congestion at toll gates along the freeway. With the speed train will supposedly be able to cover the first section in one hour and 30 minutes cutting an hour from the car journey time.

The plan to introduce the long distance HSR line in South Africa was first pushed by former transport minister Sibusiso Ndebele in 2010. President Ramaphosa reaffirmed the country’s plans for the service in his 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA) adding,

“We should imagine a country where bullet trains pass through Johannesburg as they travel from here to Musina, and they stop in Buffalo City on their way from eThekwini back here”

The Chinese nation has also shown interest in investing in the line between Johannesburg and Durban since the country has substantial experience and expertise in HSR.

The South African government expects the HSR project to have a substantial positive economic impact, especially for job creation and tourism.

Not only benefitting passengers, the Gauteng Provincial Government previously said the train will be used to transport high-value goods and perishable foods.