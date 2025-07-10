Twitter Co-Founder Launches Offline Messaging App Bitchat

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, has unveiled Bitchat, a cutting-edge messaging app that operates without internet connectivity. This decentralized platform leverages Bluetooth mesh networking to enable secure, peer-to-peer communication, prioritizing user privacy and security.

Bitchat creates a local network using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), allowing devices to exchange messages directly within a 300-meter range. Messages can hop between devices, extending the network beyond direct Bluetooth range. This innovative technology eliminates the need for servers, phone numbers, or personal data collection, making it a truly anonymous platform.

One of Bitchat’s most significant advantages is its ability to function offline, making it ideal for emergency situations, remote areas, or crowded events where internet connectivity may be limited. The app’s decentralized design also ensures censorship resistance, protecting against government surveillance or internet shutdowns.

Private messages on Bitchat are secured with end-to-end encryption, utilizing Curve25519 and AES-GCM algorithms to ensure confidentiality and protection. Group chats are also available, with password protection and mention support, allowing users to engage in secure conversations. The app’s IRC-style commands, such as /join, /msg, and /who, facilitate easy navigation.

Bitchat’s message compression feature reduces bandwidth usage by up to 70%, optimizing performance. The app’s adaptive power modes balance efficiency and functionality, ensuring that users can enjoy seamless communication without sacrificing battery life.

The potential applications of Bitchat are vast. It can facilitate communication during natural disasters, outdoor activities, or large gatherings. The app’s security features make it an attractive option for individuals and organizations seeking secure communication channels.

While Bitchat is currently available on iOS via TestFlight, Android support is expected in the future. The Bitchat team is also working on upcoming updates, including Wi-Fi Direct support to enhance range and speed.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Bitchat is leading the charge towards a more secure and private communication future. With its focus on security, decentralization, and offline capabilities, this app is set to make a significant impact in the world of messaging.