Zimbabwe Football Engages Leading Website Developer

By Ross Moyo

A leading web development company, PD House has been roped in to transform Zimbabwe Football association’s (Zifa’s) website to international standards, making ZIFA more accessible and engaging and, at the same time, unlocking new revenue streams through various technological innovations.

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board member Technical Development Tafadzwa Benza was optimistic about their marriage with Kyros Sport, who they also hope will assist the national teams in embracing artificial intelligence and other digital technologies in the future.

“They’ve got programs that will help in capacitating our schools to have the right training programs so that we can start having clear pathways for junior football development.

“That is something that is very critical and something that we’re excited to partner with them on,” said Benza.

Benza’s boss, newly elected Zifa President Nqobile Magwizi added his weight,”This is one of many partnership deals we hope to be signing as we go into the future as we go towards transforming our football,” said the New Zifa President Nqobile Magwizi.

“One of the critical aspects of building sport is making sure that it’s well resourced.

“Resourcing sports, and football in particular, does not only require people that are going to bring in money, but it also requires creating environments or ecosystems that will generate the revenues we need to make football move forward.

“So, a lot of the engagements we’ve been doing are aimed at generating capacity in all spheres of our thrust as an association to build the sport.”

Magwizi stated that the association stands to derive financial spin-offs from the partnerships.

“I think the beauty about the agreements that we are getting into is that ZIFA is not laying out a single cent, but we are going to stand to benefit from these relationships financially.

“Of course, there is a lot of work that has to go in first in establishing the projects, and hence we have these partners who are able, who are going to be working with us to ensure that these projects are established, and then they can start also generating revenue, which we very much need for the growth of our football in Zimbabwe. So, we are very excited,” said Magwizi.

local based sports company Kyro Sports will spearhead marketing, talent identification, and management company, will be working with schools to create a clear pathway for the next generation of football stars.