Mnangagwa Emphasizes Importance of Science and Technology Education

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting science and technology education among the youth.

Speaking at the burial of national Hero and ZESA Executive Chairman, Dr. Eng. Sydney Zikuzo Gata, at the National Heroes Acre, President Mnangagwa highlighted the crucial role that science and technology play in driving the country’s development.

“The government continues to promote the education of more youths in science and technology to drive the country’s growth,” Mnangagwa said.

“This should ultimately lead to the development of domestic technologies and equipment, empowering our nation to harness its resources and potential.”

The President’s statement underscores the government’s focus on developing a skilled and knowledgeable workforce that can drive innovation and economic growth.

By investing in science and technology education, the government aims to equip the youth with the skills needed to develop solutions to the country’s challenges and harness its resources.

The late Dr. Gata, who was laid to rest with full honors, was remembered for his contributions to the country’s energy sector.

President Mnangagwa’s message highlights the importance of nurturing a new generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators who can build on the legacy of national heroes like Dr. Gata.