Confederation of Zimbabwe Calls For Government To Combat Counterfeit Electronics

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has called for government action to combat the sale of counterfeit electronics, particularly smartphones in the country, while the CZR’s concerns about the risks associated with fake electronics are valid, the issue is more complex than it initially seems.

Many consumers in Zimbabwe knowingly purchase counterfeit electronics because they are affordable and fill a gap in the market. A genuine budget smartphone can cost months’ income for some households, making fake phones a necessary evil. Street vendors often offer both counterfeit and genuine options, and buyers make informed decisions based on their budget.

In a letter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Harare Metropolitan Province Commander, Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, CZR president Dr Denford Mutashu warned that the issue had reached alarming levels

The letter read, “The CZR, representing the interests of formal retailers and wholesalers across Zimbabwe, is gravely concerned by the growing infiltration of counterfeit, refurbished and fraudulently marketed electronic goods, particularly smartphones, tablets, laptops and related accessories, within the Harare central business district.

“We are writing to formally request your urgent intervention and collaboration in conducting a multi-agency enforcement operation targeting these illegal activities, which have reached alarming levels and are undermining the integrity of the retail sector, defrauding unsuspecting consumers and weakening regulatory compliance”.

A multi-agency enforcement operation to stamp out the sale of counterfeit electronics could have unintended consequences without alternative options, prices would likely increase, and access to electronics would decrease. This could hurt the poor and the informal economy, which supports millions of livelihoods.