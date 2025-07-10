Apple Expected To Unveil New iPhone Early September

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is expected to make a splash in September 2025, with four models lined up: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

With these upgrades and new features, the iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most significant releases in recent years.

Key Features:

All models will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display with Always-On capability, making for smoother scrolling and video playback.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will sport a 48MP telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, while the standard models will have a 48MP main camera and 24MP front-facing selfie camera.

The iPhone 17 and 17 Air will be powered by Apple’s A19 chip, while the Pro models will boast the more powerful A19 Pro chip.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest iPhone ever, with a thickness of around 5-6.25mm and a 6.6-inch display.

Pricing:

iPhone 17: Starting at $799-$899

iPhone 17 Air: Starting at $899

iPhone 17 Pro: Starting at $999-$1,099

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Starting at $1,199

Other notable upgrades are Improved battery life and smarter battery management, enhanced camera capabilities, including a redesigned horizontal rear camera layout for Pro models and better integration with Apple Vision Pro and Spatial Video content.