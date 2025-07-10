ZIMSTAT Issues Public Notice on Fraudulent ZIMSTAT Recruitment Advert

By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has issued a public notice wishing to advise the public and all stakeholders that a fraudulent recruitment notice circulating online under the title “ZIMSTAT Recruitment Scheme” is false and should be disregarded immediately.

In a just released circular Issued by:

Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) Public Relations & Communi, ZIMSTAT stated it does not recruit through unofficial websites or unauthorized online links. “The fake advertisement, which directs applicants to https://tinyurl.comZIMSTAT-Recruitment, is not associated with ZIMSTAT in any way.”

The country’s stats agency continued that, “All genuine ZIMSTAT vacancies are publicly advertised through:

• Recognised mainstream print and electronic media

• The official ZIMSTAT website:www.zimstat.co.zw

Members of the public are strongly advised to ignore any recruitment messages shared via unofficial channels and to verify any vacancy announcements through our official platforms.

ZIMSTAT shall not be held responsible for any financial loss or other prejudice suffered as a result of responding to fraudulent recruitment adverts.”

Zimstat further encouraged the public to get in touch with them, “For official information and inquiries, please contact ZIMSTAT through our website or our verified contact details below:

Head Office Landline: +263 242 706681-8/ 703971-7 Email: [email protected] / [email protected] Website: zimstat.co.zw”