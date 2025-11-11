The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera, delivered a thought-provoking presentation on “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the National Security of Zimbabwe” at the National Defence University in Harare.

Her address underscored how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the global security landscape — and how Zimbabwe can strategically position itself to benefit while mitigating associated risks.

Hon. Mavetera highlighted that AI has the potential to redefine the way governments approach security, governance and service delivery. She stressed that the successful integration of AI depends on the country’s ability to build a strong digital foundation — including robust infrastructure and reliable high-speed connectivity. The Minister emphasized that AI’s transformative power extends beyond automation. It can enhance efficiency in critical sectors such as disaster management, defense operations, logistics, and food systems. She explained that AI-driven systems can analyze real-time data to predict disasters, optimize resource deployment in the military, and strengthen border control and immigration services. In the cybersecurity domain, AI stands as a vital line of defense — capable of detecting threats, protecting critical infrastructure, and enabling faster, more coordinated responses to digital attacks.

However, Hon. Mavetera also cautioned that the same technologies driving innovation can be weaponized. She noted that tools such as voice cloning, account duplication and synthetic media have created new digital vulnerabilities, increasing the risks of hacking, identity theft, financial fraud and disinformation. These emerging threats, she said, call for proactive measures to secure Zimbabwe’s digital environment.

To safeguard national interests, the Minister urged greater investment in cybersecurity training, ethical hacking, and public education campaigns that promote digital vigilance. She reaffirmed that with responsible adoption, regulation, and oversight, AI can be harnessed not as a threat, but as a force for innovation, efficiency and resilience.

Hon. Mavetera’s remarks painted a clear vision of Zimbabwe’s technological future — one where AI becomes a cornerstone of both development and security. Her message was both a call to action and a statement of confidence: that by combining innovation with responsibility, Zimbabwe can leverage AI to build a smarter, safer and more connected nation.