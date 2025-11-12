Africa’s richest man and Nigerian billionaire and legitimate businessman Mr Aliko Dangote has arrived in Zimbabwe to explore business opportunities to establish a cement manufacturing , independent power generation and coal mining in a deal estimated to worth about US$1 billion.

Mr Dangote had previously visited Zimbabwe in 2015 and 2018 in a bid to invest in the same areas, but tserious corruption and kick backs demands dissuaded him with the investment, forcing him to abandon the investment.

The investment deal has been pursued by Bard Santner a local financial advisory firm that specialises in corporate finance, asset management, wealth management, microfinance and remittances which has been visiting Mr Dangote and his team towards the investment

The billionaire runs Dangote Industries Limited, a Lagos-based diversified conglomerate with vast business interests in cement, flour, sugar, salt, pasta, beverages, fertiliser, real estate, oil and gas sectors, and logistics.

Its operations span other critical business interests, including a large oil refinery, petro-chemical plant and fertiliser complex in Nigeria and 16 other African countries.

Sources say in Zimbabwe, the Dangote Group wants to build a cement factory, limestone quarry and grinding plant, coal mine and power station.

The meetings with Mr Dangote started in June this year during the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings held in Abuja, Nigeria, from June 25 to 28.

A Bard Santner delegation to the Afreximbank meeting, led by company chief executive officer Mr Senziwani Sikhosana, met with Mr Dangote to initiate the current dialogue and process on investment.

The investment plan and visit are being facilitated by Bard Santner Markets Inc and Mrs Mahachi.

After that, Mr Sikhosana and Bard Santner executives, including executive directors Mr Tatenda Hungwe and Mrs Lucia Chingwaru, visited the Dangote Group to see and better understand what he has been doing in other countries.