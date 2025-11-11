Mornipac Group CEO Dr. Whisper Rukanda emphasized the need for policymakers to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for vulnerability assessments and penetration testing across the nation. Speaking during the recent Tech Convergence Fora, Rukanda highlighted the increasing importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Dr. Rukanda stated, “As our country advances technologically, we must ensure that our cybersecurity measures keep pace. A structured approach to vulnerability assessments and penetration testing is essential to safeguard our digital infrastructure.” He noted that without proper regulations, organizations may face increased risks, making them vulnerable to cyber threats.

The CEO’s call to action comes as cyberattacks have become more frequent and sophisticated worldwide. Rukanda stressed that a cohesive framework would not only protect businesses but also bolster consumer confidence in digital services. “By implementing standardized regulations, we can enhance the overall security posture of organizations in Zimbabwe, allowing them to thrive in a safe environment,” he added.

The fora, which brought together government officials, tech professionals, and cybersecurity experts, provided a platform for discussions on the pressing challenges in the cybersecurity landscape. Rukanda’s remarks resonated with many attendees who echoed the need for a unified strategy to tackle emerging threats.

Participants also discussed collaboration between the private sector and government to enhance cybersecurity preparedness. The establishment of a regulatory framework for vulnerability assessments and penetration testing could serve as a critical step toward building a robust defense against cyber threats in Zimbabwe.

As the conversation on cybersecurity continues, Dr. Rukanda’s advocacy for regulatory measures underscores the urgency for coordinated efforts to protect national cyber interests in an increasingly interconnected world.