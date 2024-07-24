Advancing Information Access and Infrastructure Development in Zim

The Zimbabwe Digital Project, set to commence soon according to Minister of Publicity, Information, and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, aims to achieve complete coverage of communication infrastructure nationwide. This initiative includes ensuring that all areas have the necessary transmitters as part of the broader digital infrastructure masterplan.

In an interview with Technomag today, Minister Muswere stated, “The Zimbabwe Digital Project will soon begin to ensure 100% coverage of communication infrastructure, particularly finalizing transmitters in line with the digital infrastructure masterplan.”

“The liberalization and development of new radio, TV, and print media outlets have been implemented in the new dispensation to enhance diversity and increase access to information,” added Muswere. “These are the measures we have implemented to ensure access to information across the country.” Muswere added

Dr. Muswere emphasized that the Freedom of Information Act guarantees press members, often referred to as the fourth estate, access to various government ministry departments and agencies in accordance with the Zimbabwean constitution.

Zimbabwe has implemented a range of policy, legislative, and infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving access to information. These include the introduction of a new ICT policy, a national broadband plan, and the development of media policies and the Freedom of Information Act. Additionally, efforts include the enactment of the Zim Media Commission Act and ongoing amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act, along with the introduction of the Media Practitioners Bill.

In terms of ICT infrastructure, plans are underway to deploy national mobile broadband, establish community information centers, and construct over 500 base stations across the country, starting with marginalized and border areas.