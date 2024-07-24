Charamba Urges ZMC To Work Closely With Fact Checking lnstitutions

The Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet George Charamba urged the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) to work and engage fact finding institutions and explore the resources they have to acquire maximum benefit.

Charamba emphasized that there have to be an intercourse of sort to make sure that the facts are checked and find its way as a standard that ZMC enforces.

“We can not have a fact checking institution going East and ZMC is going anywhere, there have to be a intercourse of facts and the institution should also respond timely”, he said.

He also highlighted on the need to train journalists on how to handle audit reports and encouraged ZMC to hold a seminar with the media and enlighten them on the process of auditing went to an extend of inviting the auditor general and military.