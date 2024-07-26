Netone Powers Up Gastronomy Tourism For Africa And Connectivity

Telecommunications and digital solutions service provider Netone Pvt Ltd powered up connectivity by ensuring that attendees received seamless connectivity during the inaugural of UN – Gastronomy Tourism for Africa which was held today in Victoria Falls.

Netone offered a diamond sponsorship package which demonstrated its commitment in supporting national intuatives by connecting thousands of promoting digital economy and promoting cultural heritage .

The event which was graced by its champion the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is aimed to showcase the best of Zimbabwean cuisine to the international community.

“Gastronomy is a major driver of economy and today Zimbabwe continues with the awareness of our local dishes which are key to immune, youth should be proud of their cultural dishes and l challenge the media to take advantage of this platform to inform and promote our cultural dishes”, she said.

The telecommunications company indicated that they provided necessary digital infrastructure to ensure smooth and reliable network and innovative solutions for the launch of gastronomy in Zimbabwe which is intended to contribute positively to the economy of the country.

Netone remarked that its dedication is to ensure that Gastronomy Tourism for Africa underscores its commitment to Zimbabwean gastronomy and to the world to enable positive drive of the economy positively to the economy of the country.