Starlink to launch in India

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture Starlink is moving closer to launching its services in India, with expected pricing of ₹3,000 per month for unlimited data and a ₹33,000 one-time cost for the receiver kit, according to CNBC Awaaz. The service is expected to begin operations within the next 12 months, as reported by NDTV.

Starlink recently secured a key licence from the Ministry of Telecommunications on June 6, marking a major milestone in its efforts to enter India’s broadband market. With this clearance, Starlink joins Bharti Airtel’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite arm as one of the three players authorised to offer satellite-based internet services in India.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Starlink plans to deliver 600–700 Gbps of bandwidth through its low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, targeting rural and remote areas where conventional fibre and mobile networks remain limited or unreliable.

While India is known for offering some of the world’s most affordable data rates, Starlink is positioning itself as a premium provider in regions where terrestrial internet is not an option.

Initial expectations for Starlink’s India pricing had varied. Former Starlink India head Sanjay Bhargava had estimated a first-year cost of ₹1.58 lakh, which would reduce to ₹1.15 lakh in subsequent years. The updated figures bring pricing in line with Starlink’s recent launch in Bangladesh, which offers the service at ₹3,000 per month and a ₹33,000 hardware cost.