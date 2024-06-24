25 illegal Streaming Websites Blocked

Twenty-five illegal streaming websites are to be blocked by local ISPs after English Premier League Secures High Court Order against Online Piracy in Singapore marking a milestone in the league’s fight to safeguard broadcasts and fans from cyber threats.

Posting on X Partners Against Piracy (PAP) coalition said with over 460 domains banned, the Premier League’s global anti-piracy program demonstrates its commitment to protecting intellectual property.

The League in its statement said that the court order was part of its ongoing efforts to tackle illegal streaming throughout Asia.

“The technical method by which the ISPs are required to implement the blocks has been refined, making it harder for the operators of the pirated websites to circumvent them and the league was quoted as saying adding that more than 460 domains are now blocked in the island republic.

As one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, the EPL has been coordinating with authorities in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Vietnam to crack down on suppliers of illegal Premier League content.

The coordinated actions have resulted in website blocks as well as landmark cases against sellers of illicit streaming devices”.

The EPL, he added, will continue its collaboration with its broadcast partner StarHub, as well as local authorities and ISPs, to block illegal streams.