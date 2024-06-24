50 million Passwords Hacked In Less Than A Year In Africa

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) highlighted that around 50 million password were hacked in Africa between the period of July 2022 and February 2023 stakeholders during a Data Protection Act awareness workshop in Gweru last week.

Speaking at a sensitization workshop on the Data Protection Act in Gweru, Potraz Director for Data Protection Tsitsi Mariwo in representation of POTRAZ CEO Dr Gift Machengete urged every citizen and organization to be equipped with knowledge and ability to take control of their personal data in a responsible manner to avoid identity theft and unauthorized access to personal or organizational data.

“Around 50 million passwords were hacked in Africa between July 2022 and February 2023, One must be responsible and take ownership and control of one’s data if one is to successfully avoid the various ills that abound in the digital space.

The inability to effectively control the use of personal information invariably leads to unfortunate consequences such as data theft identity, cyberbullying and fraud, to name just a few. We are here to provide you with the knowledge and ability to take control of your data, as well as to process the data in your custody in a legal, fair and responsible manner”.