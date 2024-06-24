The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has been hacked following a breach on the @ZACConline X account.

In a statement, ZACC Spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed ,“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to inform the public and all key stakeholders of a security breach on the @ZACConline X account”

“The last official post was made on Thursday, 20 June 2024 at 18:25. Efforts to recover the account are underway. The public and all key stakeholder are urged to disregard any communications that may be posted on the @ZACConline X account, until further notice” she said.

However, The Commission renews its pledge to fight corruption and achieve national development objectives within the established timeframe.