The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has brought forward the official opening of its 2026 edition by one day, from Friday 24 April to Thursday 23 April 2026.

In a notice, the ZITF Company said all activities originally scheduled for Thursday will be moved to Friday at the same times to ensure the programme runs smoothly.

“The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company hereby informs exhibitors, partners, sponsors, conference delegates, visitors and the wider public of a change in the date of the official opening of the 2026 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). “The Official Opening Ceremony initially set for Friday, 24 April 2026, will now take place on Thursday, 23 April 2026. “As such, all activities originally arranged for Thursday will be moved to Friday at the same times to ensure a smooth flow of the programme,” the public notice reads.

No reason was given for the change. The ZITF will run from 20 to 25 April.

“An updated programme will also be circulated in due course through official ZITF communication channels to reflect this change,” the notice added.